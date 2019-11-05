Democrat Andy Beshear, the attorney general of Kentucky, currently has a narrow lead in the gubernatorial race against incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

The race has been remarkably close throughout the night. Several news outlets have called the race for Beshear, and the candidate himself has declared victory, but as of this posting the AP says it’s too close to call:

The Kentucky governor's race is too close to call. GOP Gov. Matt Bevin, supported by President Trump, is fighting for his political life against a Democratic challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear. Follow our full election coverage. https://t.co/NCrHWztFfw — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Bevin is not conceding thus far:

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he's not conceding as he is narrowly trailing behind Democratic challenger Andy Beshear https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/bvYzYakGs2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2019

President Donald Trump campaigned for Bevin Monday night and praised the governor as a fighter, remarking, “He’s such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want!”

POTUS also said at one point, “They will build it up — here’s the story. If you win, they are going to make it like, ‘Ho hum.’ And if you lose, they are going to say ‘Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. This was the greatest’ You can’t let that happen to me! And you know what? You can’t let that happen to your incredible state Kentucky.”

An October poll found Bevin’s approval rating at 34 percent and his disapproval at 53 percent.

