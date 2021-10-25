Two Dead, Four Injured Including Police Officer in Boise Mall Shooting

Two people are dead and four are injured after a mass shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho on Monday, according to the Boise Police Department. A police officer is among the wounded.

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

One person is in custody and police have “no further information indicating additional threats at this time.”

The department said it is notifying relatives of those involved in the shooting. Police are checking each business in the mall to make sure the mall is clear.

“It is expected to take a little while,” said police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

