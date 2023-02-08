BREAKING: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Evacuated After Reported Bomb Threat at Courthouse

The Colleton County courthouse in South Carolina was evacuated on Wednesday when a bomb threat was reported in the middle of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

The court was hearing testimony earlier in the day for the trial in which Murdaugh stands accused of fatally shooting his wife and son in 2021.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, Judge Clifton Newman brought the trial to a halt and had the building evacuated.

Reporters heard from local law enforcement who confirmed that the courthouse personnel had received a bomb threat.

Crowds of people were seen evacuating from the building and the police are urging citizens to remain clear of the area.

Watch above via Law&Crime Network.

