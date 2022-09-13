BREAKING: Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr Dies at 76

Kenneth Starr, the former independent counsel who investigated the Clinton Whitewater scandal, died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Starr was the president of Baylor University and a regular presence on cable news.

KWTX, the local CBS affiliate in Waco, Texas, first reported his death, which was caused by complications from surgery.

“We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” said Starr’s son, Randall Starr, in a statement. “The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior.”

In addition to independent counsel and university president, Starr served in other roles including solicitor general under the late President George H.W. Bush.

Starr was on Donald Trump’s legal team during the then-president’s first impeachment trial in the Senate in 2020 over him trying to leverage U.S. assistance to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma. Trump ended up being acquitted.

Starr is survived by his wife, Alice Starr, their three children and nine grandchildren.

