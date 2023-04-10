Five Dead, Six Injured in Shooting at Bank Building in Louisville; Suspect Dead
Louisville metro police officers reported that a shooting took place in the city on Monday, and “multiple casualties” have already been confirmed.
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on social media that an “active aggressor” situation was underway, and they reported multiple deaths while urging people to stay away from the area.
The FBI has also announced that special agents are responding to the incident as well.
Footage has emerged from the scene outside the Old National Bank where the shooting took place.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he is on his way to the area.
UPDATE — 10:40 a.m. ET: The Louisville police confirmed that the suspected shooter has been “neutralized.”
The police later gave a rundown of details from the incident, confirming that five people were killed, that another six were taken to the hospital, and that the shooter is dead.
This news is breaking and we will update accordingly.
Watch above via CNN.
