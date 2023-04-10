Five Dead, Six Injured in Shooting at Bank Building in Louisville; Suspect Dead

Louisville metro police officers reported that a shooting took place in the city on Monday, and “multiple casualties” have already been confirmed.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on social media that an “active aggressor” situation was underway, and they reported multiple deaths while urging people to stay away from the area.

ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area. #LMPD #LouMedia pic.twitter.com/isfhAvMe5i — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The media station location will be at Floyd and Witherspoon in the north west corner of the parking lot. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The FBI has also announced that special agents are responding to the incident as well.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

Footage has emerged from the scene outside the Old National Bank where the shooting took place.

Video from a witness shows a chaotic scene at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. “Active shooter at the bank” an officer screams as multiple gunshots are fired on the background. The details emerging from this are very grim. pic.twitter.com/Ax3Gc5imNg — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he is on his way to the area.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

UPDATE — 10:40 a.m. ET: The Louisville police confirmed that the suspected shooter has been “neutralized.”

There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The police later gave a rundown of details from the incident, confirming that five people were killed, that another six were taken to the hospital, and that the shooter is dead.

Officer we’re on scene in minutes — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Total deceased is 5. At least 6 more were transported to UL hospital. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

This news is breaking and we will update accordingly.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com