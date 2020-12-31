Just days before his pivotal runoff election against Jon Ossoff, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.

In a statement (via CNN), the senator’s campaign announced that while he and his wife tested negative for the virus, their proximity to someone who tested positive necessitates a period of isolation.

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Perdue is coming off of the campaign trail at a crucial time. Polls show tight races between Perdue and Ossoff, as well as Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Reverend Raphael Warnock. If Ossoff and Warnock both win, Democrats will take control of the Senate.

This is a breaking story.

