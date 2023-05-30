‘Chick-fil-A Has Gone Woke’: Right-Wingers Vent on Twitter After Fast Food Chain Salutes Diversity and Inclusion

Numerous Right-wing political observers went after Chick-fil-A after the chicken sandwich chain announced its renewed commitment to publicly embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Chick-fil-A put out a statement to speak about its company mission to care for customers and employees alike, a purpose they summarize as “Better at Together.”

“We understand that the path toward Better at Together looks different for every business,” the statement says. “At Chick-fil-A, Inc., our commitment is to approach this work with intention and humility, always believing the best in one another and striving for common ground. We’re early on in our journey, but we’re honored by the opportunity to steward our organization’s greatest asset – our people – and are energized by the road ahead.”

The statement was accompanied by another set of remarks from Erick McReynolds, Chick-fil-A’s Vice President and Executive Director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose.

While a company statement like this might not seem terribly out of the ordinary, it has picked up attention on the Right amid backlash against brands such as Target, Bud Light and others attempting to market themselves as more inclusive. Conservative critics took to Twitter to voice their displeasure:

Chick Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion… Is this just checking off a corporate box or do they believe in this Marxist nonsense?https://t.co/x1rvTGi8e1 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 30, 2023

It’s only a matter of time until they start putting tranny semen in the frosted lemonade at this point. https://t.co/x85C5fubZZ — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 30, 2023

Everything good must come to an end. Here @ChickfilA is stating it’s commitment to systemic racism, sexism, and discrimination. I cannot support such a thing.https://t.co/Ucofcsfonr — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) May 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A has gone woke. https://t.co/e8DuZPSimS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

Let’s be honest though…Chick-fil-A held out longer than most evangelical churches.https://t.co/e8L1ca3doJ — Lucas Miles (@lucasmiles) May 30, 2023

Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmileshttps://t.co/vwlvs8kpyR pic.twitter.com/76KxPY3Apl — @amuse (@amuse) May 30, 2023

