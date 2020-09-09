A Democratic congressional in North Carolina recently called on his audience to “stomp” on the necks of Republican “extremists,” according to Twitter messages that resurfaced during a debate between candidates for the seat.

“Screw they go low, we go high bullsh*t,” said the September 11, 2019 tweet by Moe Davis. “When @NCGOP extremists go low, we stomp their scrawny pasty necks with our heels and once you hear the sound of a crisp snap you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure. He needs to know who whupped his ass.”

Davis, a retired Air Force colonel who served as chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay from 2005-07, is running for the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th district. The tweet was one of several highlighted at debates between Davis and his Republican opponent, Madison Cawthorn, over the weekend. Other tweets showed Davis comparing Trump rallies to “Klan rallies” and “make American great again” hats to “new KKK hoods,” in addition to defending Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for old photos in which Northam said he could be seen wearing blackface.

“If Ralph Northam isn’t qualified to be a Democrat then neither am I,” Davis wrote. “I’d like to think we both grew from serving in the military, changed our perspectives, and lived better lives afterwards, but if stupidity 35 years ago is disqualifying to be a Dem then count me out, too.” He added in a subsequent message: “If doing anything offensive 35 years ago is disqualifying regardless of the life you’ve led most white, male, straight southerners who despise the GOP & aren’t welcome in Democratic Party.”

Davis won a five-way race to become his party’s nominee in March, receiving 47 percent of the vote.

The district’s House seat was vacated by former Rep. Mark Meadows (R) in March when he left to become President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff. Meadows nominated Davis’ GOP opponent, Cawthorn, to the United States Naval Academy in 2014, before Cawthorn was paralyzed in a car accident later that year.

