Dayton Shooting Suspect Identified

By Ken MeyerAug 4th, 2019, 11:41 am

Ohio law enforcement officials have reportedly identified the perpetrator who killed 9 people and wounded 26 others at a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

CBS reports that 24 year old Connor Betts was the shooter who was killed by police in the middle of his rampage in Dayton’s downtown area. Police say that Betts was wearing body armor and carried extra ammo as he carried out the assault.

The shooting in Dayton came hours after a separate deadly incident in El Paso, Texas where another shooter killed 20 people and injured 26 other.

This story is developing and we will add new details accordingly.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to account for corroboration from multiple news sources.

