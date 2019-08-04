Ohio law enforcement officials have reportedly identified the perpetrator who killed 9 people and wounded 26 others at a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

CBS reports that 24 year old Connor Betts was the shooter who was killed by police in the middle of his rampage in Dayton’s downtown area. Police say that Betts was wearing body armor and carried extra ammo as he carried out the assault.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News the Dayton mass shooter is 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio. The sources say police were searching his house on Sunday morning https://t.co/G0mixX2ANx pic.twitter.com/EHJX1x2Px3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2019

JUST IN: The suspected gunman in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting was identified as Connor Stephen Betts, multiple law enforcement sources told @ABC News. https://t.co/6nZ6zqDiQI — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2019

The gunman in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, according to local and federal law enforcement sources. FBI and local law enforcement authorities have served a search warrant at the shooter’s family home in Bellbrook, Ohio. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 4, 2019

The shooting in Dayton came hours after a separate deadly incident in El Paso, Texas where another shooter killed 20 people and injured 26 other.

This story is developing and we will add new details accordingly.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to account for corroboration from multiple news sources.

