DC Mayor Rescinds Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People, Then Reinstates It a Day Later (And Dancing is Banned at Weddings!)

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is facing growing criticism from frustrated residents of America’s capital city after she lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated people, then backtracked and reinstated it less than 24 hours later. This week also saw Bowser enact a ban on dancing at wedding receptions.

Bowser issued the original order late Friday night, allowing those who had been fully vaccinated could attend indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people without a face mask, and even to join unvaccinated people without a mask unless they or someone they live with is at increased risk from Covid-19 or is currently exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory virus. Maskless gatherings outside were also permitted, except at crowded venues or events.

“Fully vaccinated” was defined as two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mayor Bowser has caved to mob rule in the city, reinstating mask mandate 24 hours after announcing it was rescinded: “Customers would still be required to wear a mask inside, regardless of their vaccination status.” https://t.co/UTQ5gkf3Ao https://t.co/IE7gUCGDRL — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 2, 2021

The updated order issued on Saturday rescinded the part of the order allowing vaccinated people to forgo masks indoors; for now, everyone must wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Bowser’s new order also instructed businesses to post a sign on their doors stating that people could not enter unless they were fully vaccinated or wearing a mask, and allowed the businesses to ask people show their vaccine cards to prove their status.

The wedding order has added anxiety to already-stressed brides and grooms planning weddings after a year of pandemic restrictions. According to a report by Fox 5 DC, wedding guests are not allowed to dance or even stand at wedding cocktail hours or receptions.

The order does allow indoor and outdoor weddings at 25% of the venue’s capacity, and a waiver mandated for more than 250 people starting May 1, but requires guests to remain seated and socially distanced the entire time.

DC-area wedding planners described being “blindsided” by the order, leaving them scrambling to relocate events to neighboring states.

Virginia limits weddings to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, with those figures set to increase to 100 inside and 250 outside as of May 15. Maryland allows indoor and outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity.

Neither state bans dancing, much less standing, like D.C. is.

A spokeswoman for Bowser told Fox 5 DC that the order was intended as a safety precaution because when people stand or dance, they behave differently, getting closer and touching each other. The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a request for an interview or clarify why D.C. felt this restriction was necessary when Virginia and Maryland did not.

