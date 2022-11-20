Five Dead, 18 Reported Injured After Shooting at Gay Nightclub in Colorado

A shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, CO reportedly left five people dead and 18 others injured on Sunday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) informed the media that shortly before midnight local time, they recieved calls of an active shooter at Club Q. Emergency services arrived at the scene at 11:57 p.m., and a suspect was taken into custody.

The victims of the attack were hospitalized around the city, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department told KRDO that they triaged the scene in order to treat the attack as a mass casualty event. The FBI has been on the scene and is assisting with local authorities to investigate the attack.

The Washington Post describes Club Q as a gay and lesbian nightclub that hosts theme nights including karaoke and drag shows. The club condemned the shooting as a “hate attack” in a post on Facebook.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the post says. “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com