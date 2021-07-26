Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) insisted Monday that he had always told his state’s voters the “truth” about Covid-19.

“I am telling you as I sit here — I have told you the facts on covid from day one,” Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. “Whether they were easy, whether they were hard, I told you the truth. While a lot of people were talking politics and a lot of people were talking theory and a lot of people were trying to deny because they didn’t want to deliver bad news, I told you the truth.”

Cuomo is presently the subject of three investigations. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn have been probing claims that he misled the public in 2020 about the number of deaths related to Covid-19 that took place in nursing homes. Investigators from Attorney General Tish James’ (D) office are looking into allegations Cuomo engaged in sexual misconduct with numerous former staffers, as well as allegations that he engaged in ethical breaches by using state resources to write his latest book. And the state Assembly’s impeachment committee is looking into all of the claims.

James’ team interviewed Cuomo over the weekend as it seeks to bring its probe to a close. Despite being a fellow Democrat, Cuomo has shown signs he does not expect the attorney general’s report to be helpful. Cuomo’s communications director, Rich Azzopardi, said in a statement this month that leaks from James’ team indicated a “transparent political motivation” behind its work.

Cuomo was speaking on Monday about Covid-19 and the need to get vaccinated, though his comments seemed aimed in part addressing his broader problems.

“I believe in you,” he added. “I believe in New Yorkers. I believe if they get the truth and they get the facts, they will do the right thing. I’m a lifelong New Yorker. I know New Yorkers. Give them the facts!”

