Half Moon Bay Shooting Leaves 7 Dead, 1 Injured Only Days After Attack in Monterey Park; Suspect Arrested

Just days after ten people were killed in Monterey Park, California, the state was hit with another mass shooting that left seven dead and one injured in the Half Moon Bay area.

The shootings took place at two agricultural sites in the city. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office told the media that the first attack happened at Mountain Mushroom Farm, where four people were found dead, and a fifth person was shot when authorities arrived on the scene. The fifth victim was taken to the hospital, and news reports have described their injuries as “life-threatening.”

Authorities were then called to Concord Farms, where three more people were found shot dead. In the hours following the first shooting, authorities identified a suspect, Chunli Zhao, 67, who was arrested at a substation in connection with the attacks. A semiautomatic rifle was found in Zhao’s vehicle. While it’s unclear if he legally owned it, authorities believe it to be the only weapon used in the shooting.

A motive has not yet been determined behind the shooting, though authorities believe Zhao was a worker at one of the farms. President Joe Biden released a statement mourning the attack while acknowledging that it comes shortly after the attack at Monterey Park.

Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence. Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack.

The two attacks have a number of similarities between them. Both involved semiautomatic weapons, they were both perpetrated by elderly Asian men, and the scope of the incident extended to multiple locations before the situation was resolved. While investigations into motives are ongoing, authorities suspect the Monterey Park shooter may have frequented the ballroom dance club he attacked.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com