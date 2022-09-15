Here’s How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday may be not only the most-watched funeral ever but the most-watched event in history.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after more than 70 years on the throne, the longest in the history of the British monarchy.

The funeral will start at 6 a.m. ET on Monday. All the major cable news networks – Fox News, CNN and MSNBC – in addition to the big three (NBC, ABC, CBS) will carry it. There will be live streams from many news outlets.

The queen’s coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall, where the public has passed by her casket to pay their final respects in the lying-in-state, to Westminster Abbey, which is also in London, where the funeral will occur. The procession will include King Charles III and other family members walking behind the queen’s casket.

President Joe Biden and other world leaders are expected to be at the service, which is believed to be around an hour long. Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of the service.

After the funeral, the queen’s coffin will be moved from Westminster Abbey to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service at 11 a.m. ET, which will also be televised. She will be interred next to her parents, King George VI and The Queen Mother Elizabeth; her husband, Prince Philip; and sister, Princess Margaret.

