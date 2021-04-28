India lost 45 journalists to COVID-19 in the past week, according to reporting from BBC India correspondent Soutik Biswas Wednesday. The increasing number of deaths comes as India struggles with a rapidly rising infection rate, reporting more than 300,000 cases in a single day.

Biswas documented a stream of condolences in a WhatsApp group used to help fellow journalists and announce new deaths.

“It’s so heartbreaking to lose your colleagues like this. May he rest in peace and may God give us strength to fight back,” one message says.

Another message reads, “Anyone see this situation? No one to pick up the dead body of the journalist. A colleague is coordinating to shift in mortuary tonight.” Flashing ambulance lights and a wailing family member accompany the post in a short video attachment, Biswas notes.

The Press Emblem Campaign documents more than 100 journalist deaths from Covid-19 in India. Deaths in 68 countries have risen to at least 861 journalists, according to the campaign.

“Early this morning, another journalist was gasping for breath in her Delhi apartment,” Biswas reported. “She’s alone at home. Her oxygen is down to 80. Please help her with the cylinder,” the message pleads.

