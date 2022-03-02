The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol announced on Tuesday it has subpoenaed One America News Network (OANN) host Christina Bobb.

Bobb “was reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President [Donald] Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states and was present in the ‘war room’ of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel on January 6th,” said the committee in a statement.

Others who were subpoenaed were Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen, and Phillip Kline.

In a statement, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said:

The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election. The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election. We expect these witnesses to join the hundreds who have cooperated with the Select Committee as we work to provide the American people with answers about the violence of January 6th and its causes.

