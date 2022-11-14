Jay Leno Hospitalized After Sustaining Burns From Car Fire

Legendary television host Jay Leno, 72, has been hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the comedian was in Los Angeles in the garage where he stores much of his car collection on Sunday, when one of the vehicles burst into flames without warning.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

The host was taken to the burn ward of Grossman Burn Center where he is still undergoing treatment. His team has reportedly canceled his engagements for the rest of the week citing a “very serious medical emergency. Reports are currently unclear about the extent of the burns.

Leno has been an avid car collector for decades and his current collections holds over 180 specialty cars.

