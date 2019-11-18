There’s reporting tonight that the guards who were supposed to be regularly checking on Jeffrey Epstein the night he was found dead will be facing criminal charges.

The Washington Post and the AP report tonight that federal prosecutors will be filing charges against the two corrections officers. Per the AP:

The officers on Epstein’s unit at the federal jail in New York City are suspected of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to claim they had. Federal prosecutors offered the guards a plea bargain, but the AP reported Friday that the officers declined the deal. The expected charges will be filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who have been investigating Epstein’s Aug. 10 death… Both guards were working overtime because of staffing shortages when Epstein was found. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general investigate the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

A New York Times report following Epstein’s death in August said that the two guards “failed to check on him for about three hours and falsified records to cover up their mistake.”

Attorney General Bill Barr said at the time they learned of “serious irregularities” at the federal jail.

