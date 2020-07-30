The New York Times published a remarkably moving column written by recently passed Representative John Lewis on Thursday, honoring the wishes of the civil rights leader to have his words published on the day of his memorial service.

The thesis of the column titled Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation is best explained by the dek which reads “Though I am gone, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe” and opens with the following passage:

While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.

Lewis continues by connecting his personal life story—in particular, his struggles with racial injustice and civil unrest he experienced in protesting the death of 14-year-old Emmett Till—with sadly similar stories of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, and the civil unrest and protest that have followed roughly 50 years later.

Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring. When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.

The column is a rallying cry for a continued effort towards justice and peace for all people. Read the full column here.

