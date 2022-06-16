Karine Jean-Pierre Bristles When New York Post Reporter Accuses White House of Blacklisting Reporters from Events

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled when New York Post reporter Steven Nelson accused the White House on Thursday of blacklisting reporters from events.

“For more than a year now the White House press office has been having everyone in this room RSVP to presidential events in the East Room, the State Dining Room, the Executive Office Building,” said Nelson during the White House press briefing. “And then there’s a process where people are selected and able to go into these presidential events where the president often takes questions.”

Nelson went on to say that the White House Correspondent’s Association, or WHCA, which is the liaison to the White House press office on behalf of the White House press corps, has “tried in vain to figure out how this process works.”

Nelson continued: “And over time it has kind of morphed into this blacklist where certain large media outlets such as my own are —”

Jean-Pierre jumped in: “A blacklist? That’s…”

“I’m just saying I represent the fourth-largest newspaper in the country and I haven’t been selected since November,” explained Nelson.

“That’s a jump for it to a blacklist,” said Jean-Pierre. “But I’m listening. I’m listening.”

Nelson explained that it wasn’t just him who’s felt excluded from covering certain White House events.

“I didn’t realize that,” said Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre asked to look into the matter.

“I think blacklisting is a very strong word to use,” she said. “We try to make sure, do our best to make sure that press gets to hear from the president directly. It is important for us. It is important for you all, it’s important for the American people. And so that has been a priority, so let me look into this process that you’re speaking of.”

Jean-Pierre expressed confidence that WHCA president and CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy will bring up the issue Nelson raised during her meeting with him, which she said would be on Thursday or Friday.

Watch above, via NBC News Now.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com