Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to claim media bias and malpractice in a tweet on Sunday as she slammed an NBC reporter for using a “twisted sound bite” of her words in a recent story. Greene, however, shared a clip of her exchange with the reporter in which she can be heard saying verbatim what the reporter quoted her as saying – the report even adds the context of her remarks.

NBC News’ Scott Wong, who serves as a senior congressional reporter, wrote in his piece on Sunday:

“The American people are fed up with this overdramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time,” said Greene, who argued that Americans are more focused on border security, inflation and high gas prices. “They are sick and tired of Jan. 6 — it’s over, OK?”

In the clip, Wong can be heard asking whether or not Greene thinks it was a mistake that Republicans were pulled off the Jan. 6 committee – the focus of his article.

“You know what I think. I think the American people are fed up with this over-dramatization of a riot that happened here at the Capitol one time,” Greene said, she continued:

You know what they care about, they care about the border that’s being invaded, they care about gas prices they can’t afford, the food prices they are about to not be able to afford and they are sick and tired of the drama from all you people who run around the Capitol and this is all you want to talk about.

Greene shared the clip with a tweet that read:

FULL video of what I said about Jan. 6. Every week the press asks Republicans divisive questions about each other like this, trying to get me to say something bad or criticize @GOPLeader. Then only report a twisted sound bite of our words. I’m not playing the game anymore.

👇FULL video of what I said about Jan. 6. Every week the press asks Republicans divisive questions about each other like this, trying to get me to say something bad or criticize @GOPLeader. Then only report a twisted sound bite of our words. I’m not playing the game anymore. https://t.co/nF7XBBdUn2 pic.twitter.com/QGFHxJj7II — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 10, 2022



The only difference between Wong’s reporting and Greene’s clip is the end of it, in which she says that the Jan. 6 riot was “horrible” and “a terrible experience” and that “she hated it.”

“People are rotting in jail pre-trial because they have been arrested for it,” she added. “Why don’t you go to the jail and visit those people? Everyone is being prosecuted that should be prosecuted. Why don’t you care about things that honestly care about instead of continuing on with this? OK?”

“Go ask about BLM and Antifa rioters,” Greene concluded. “See if they’re rotting in jail!”

Wong’s article titled, “McCarthy’s Jan. 6 committee gamble faces big test this spring,” did not quote Greene’s full statement as its entire content was not relevant to the question he asked or the core purpose of his article, which quotes several other members of Congress as well.

However, for Greene to say he “twisted” her remarks is wholly inaccurate, as is the idea that his question was somehow meant to stir up partisan divisions. Wong’s article was pegged to the fact that the Jan. 6 committee is about to begin televised hearings and voices like Greene’s will not be a part of those proceedings, more than justifying his question to her.

