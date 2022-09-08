‘Memphis is Tired Right Now’: Reporter Chokes Up During Emotional Live Shot From Scene of Shooting Spree

A correspondent in Memphis filed an emotional report from the scene of a shooting — which was part of a rampage in the city Wednesday night that left four people dead.

Reporting for NBC affiliate WMC, Joyce Peterson issued an urgent plea to viewers to remain in their homes with the suspected shooter still on the loose.

“Stay inside,” Peterson said. “Tell the people you love. Call them. Text them. Email them. Tell them to stay inside. This is not a joke. This is an extremely dangerous situation.”

Peterson then choked up while referencing a string of recent violent crimes in the city.

“Memphis is tired right now,” Peterson said. She then gathered herself and said, “I’m good. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now.”

Authorities say four people died in the attacks, and three others were wounded. The suspect was eventually apprehended and identified by authorities in Memphis as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. But at the time of Peterson’s live shot, the alleged shooter was still at large.

“It’s difficult right now,” Peterson said. “Bear with me. It’s a very nerve-wracking night.”

Watch above via WMC.

