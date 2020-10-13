comScore

Mitch McConnell’s Laugh During Debate Over Covid Relief Sets Twitter Ablaze — Here’s the Full Exchange

By Tommy ChristopherOct 13th, 2020, 7:26 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went viral by repeatedly laughing during a debate with Democratic opponent Amy McGrath as she lambasted McConnell’s failure to pass a second coronavirus relief bill.

In the 33-second clip that took off on social media, McGrath notes that “The House passed a bill in May, and the Senate went on vacation,” as McConnell let out a low laugh that could fairly be described as Palpatinian.

“I mean you just don’t do that,” McGrath continued. “You negotiate. Senator, it is a national crisis, you knew that the Coronavirus wasn’t going to end at the end of July. We knew this.”

As McGrath spoke, McConnell tried to interrupt by addressing moderator Bill Bryant, then laughed again while McGrath was saying “If you want to call yourself a leader, you’ve got to get things done. And those of us that served in the Marines, we don’t just point fingers at the other side, we get the job done.”

American Bridge‘s Kelsie Taggart also posted a mashup of McConnell laughs during the debate.

But it was the shorter clip that caught fire, and drew fire, from blue-check Twitter.

The clip was taken from a much longer exchange in which McConnell rebuts McGrath by saying “Nobody went on vacation,” and with the same exasperated laugh tells the moderator that they’ve “belabored” the subject of covid relief sufficiently.

Watch the full exchange above via WAVE 3 News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: