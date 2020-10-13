Mitch McConnell’s Laugh During Debate Over Covid Relief Sets Twitter Ablaze — Here’s the Full Exchange

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went viral by repeatedly laughing during a debate with Democratic opponent Amy McGrath as she lambasted McConnell’s failure to pass a second coronavirus relief bill.

In the 33-second clip that took off on social media, McGrath notes that “The House passed a bill in May, and the Senate went on vacation,” as McConnell let out a low laugh that could fairly be described as Palpatinian.

“I mean you just don’t do that,” McGrath continued. “You negotiate. Senator, it is a national crisis, you knew that the Coronavirus wasn’t going to end at the end of July. We knew this.”

As McGrath spoke, McConnell tried to interrupt by addressing moderator Bill Bryant, then laughed again while McGrath was saying “If you want to call yourself a leader, you’ve got to get things done. And those of us that served in the Marines, we don’t just point fingers at the other side, we get the job done.”

McConnell’s gleeful laugh when McGrath talks about his failures on COVID is…something pic.twitter.com/axoFqqGG8D — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 13, 2020

American Bridge‘s Kelsie Taggart also posted a mashup of McConnell laughs during the debate.

FIVE times, @senatemajldr LAUGHED OFF questions regarding COVID during tonight’s #KYSen Debate. It’s obvious that Mitch McConnell isn’t taking this election, COVID, or KY voters seriously. pic.twitter.com/pnaTR78yWi — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 13, 2020

But it was the shorter clip that caught fire, and drew fire, from blue-check Twitter.

McConnell’s gleeful laugh when McGrath talks about his failures on COVID is… what pure evil looks like.#Chilling https://t.co/gJqfhVsDRg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 13, 2020

@senatemajldr is laughing at #Kentucky citizens who are struggling economically during a pandemic. He’s a regular Marie Antoinette. https://t.co/BafSCglx4u — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2020

Laughing at 220,000 dead Americans. https://t.co/1TzsV0VKlh — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2020

Every D Senate candidate should use this clip. It’s ghoulish. https://t.co/5zXIJSN8U3 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 13, 2020

I wonder which he gets so amused by: 1) the very idea that anyone has sentiment for the poor regular people who have died 2) the glee he just can’t hide over what he’s gotten away with or 3) the notion that a woman is allowed to question him & that he’s expected to answer https://t.co/i6hDUasHUS — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) October 13, 2020

Truly demented demonic man. https://t.co/wd6aN4aozO — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 13, 2020

This dude is pure evil. Americans are dying and he’s cackling like the Crypt Keeper. ☠️ Vote @AmyMcGrathKY for Senate, Kentucky. Get this heartless SOB out of office. https://t.co/fPgbZbRQeT — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) October 13, 2020

What a ghoul 👹 https://t.co/n7XeIGXqM6 — Joan Osborne (@joan_osborne) October 13, 2020

How many more times does @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell have to laugh at a woman before EVER SINGLE WOMAN votes this F dinosaur out of office? https://t.co/iEj4s0FQHN — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020

What Republicans think of women in a nutshell… https://t.co/wLeQELDpn2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 13, 2020

What the fuck is McConnell laughing about? This is not fucking funny, Mitch. https://t.co/wLSZrcOnx6 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 13, 2020

What in the fuck is funny about this??? Old turtle needs to go back in his shell. Who laughs at a pandemic?? https://t.co/1vn0mo0FKg — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) October 13, 2020

What a horrible excuse for a human being Mitch McConnell is.

Help @AmyMcGrathKY put him out to pasture: https://t.co/uZ7qvkoTCe? https://t.co/gXrnDIom2P — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) October 13, 2020

I couldn’t go to my granddad’s funeral and haven’t been able to hug my grandma since before he died but at least this ghoul is having a nice time https://t.co/2KrDnMXGYu — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) October 13, 2020

Why wouldn’t #MoscowMitch laugh? Death is political viagra to him. https://t.co/W2BVp2vidB — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 13, 2020

“Bro, wrong time to laugh”

Emperor Papatine https://t.co/duvGEQ6CXu — Mac Brandt (@MacBrandt) October 13, 2020

This man is literally Emperor Palpatine and may have been the voice actor at the end of Thriller https://t.co/CA22ACEexb — Sanjana Karanth (@sanjanakaranth) October 13, 2020

The clip was taken from a much longer exchange in which McConnell rebuts McGrath by saying “Nobody went on vacation,” and with the same exasperated laugh tells the moderator that they’ve “belabored” the subject of covid relief sufficiently.

Watch the full exchange above via WAVE 3 News.

