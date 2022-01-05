National Geographic author and Egyptologist Kara Cooney acknowledged Tuesday that she inadvertently claimed 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I’m literally wheezing this is so funny,” One America News host Kara McKinney wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of a passage from Cooney’s new book, The Good Kings. “This is the last chapter of “Good Kings” by Egyptologist Kara Cooney. I’ll say this delicately… she’s not the brightest and it shows.”

The photo showed Cooney’s claim in that book that Rittenhouse “used his semi-automatic weapon to kill two Black men … while waging a glorious race war on behalf of his inherited White power.”

Cooney replied in her own message on Twitter: “Yes. This was my mistake. And caught too late for printing. Apologies. I stand by the sentiment of white supremacy, however.”

Yes. This was my mistake. And caught too late for printing. Apologies. I stand by the sentiment of white supremacy, however. — Kara Cooney (@KaraCooney) January 5, 2022

Rittenhouse shot three White men in Kenosha in 2020 amid unrest at a Black Lives Matter rally. A Wisconsin jury in November judged him not guilty on criminal charges related to the shootings on the basis that he acted in self-defense.

The description for Cooney’s book, published by National Geographic in November, advises readers that the author “turns to five ancient Egyptian pharaohs … to understand why many so often give up power to the few.” A LinkedIn profile for Cooney notes that she has additionally worked as an associate professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California in Los Angeles since 2009.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com