Out of the approximately 36,000 police officers in the New York Police Department, 34 of them went on unpaid leave for refusing to follow New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and therefore were placed on leave, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Another 40 civilian NYPD employees were put on leave for refusing to follow the vaccine mandate, which took effect on Friday and required the city’s employees to get at least their first shot of the vaccine by then.

Overall, 84 percent of the NYPD is vaccinated, according to the NYC Mayor’s office.

In total, 9,000 city employees were reportedly put on paid leave for refusing to abide by the mandate.

At least 89 percent of the city’s public employees are vaccinated, according to the NYC Mayor’s office.

According to that office, 90 percent of the civilian workforce of the New York Fire Department is vaccinated, while 72 percent of the firefighters are vaccinated. Approximately 2,300 firefighters reportedly called in sick.

