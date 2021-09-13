Parade Float of Smoking Twin Towers Elicits Incredulous Reaction From Onlookers: ‘A Little F*cked Up. What The–? Are You–? What Are You On?’

A commemorative 9/11 float participating in an Indiana parade drew puzzled reactions from onlookers who watched the float roll past.

The float, which was sponsored by the Valparaiso Republican Party, was part of the 40th Popcorn Festival in Porter County on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It features two buildings resembling the fallen Twin Towers billowing with smoke, just as they did on that day before collapsing onto the ground below. Nearly 3,000 people died.

As the float is pulled along by a truck, a man’s voice can be heard reacting incredulously to the display.

“A little fucked up,” he says. “What the–? Are you–? What are you on?”

As the parade attendees start applauding, another man says, “Oh no. Everyone’s gotta clap.”

The Valparaiso Republicans said on Facebook, “We worked so hard to show our love, respect, our sorrow and respect to all the 9/11 victims, the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and our first responders.”

After receiving some negative feedback the Valparaiso Republicans issued a statement, saying “We wished no disrespect and regret that our tribute to the lives lost and those who continue to serve was to some perceived in bad taste.”

