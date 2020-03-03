A new report suggests that Vice President Mike Pence shook hands with military academy cadets who potentially had close proximity to someone who might’ve been carrying the coronavirus.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that a mother and son from the Sarasota Military Academy were quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The academy gave an update on Facebook about their precautionary sanitation protocols on Monday, in which, they announced that the mother and son “currently are not showing any symptoms and are in good health and spirits.”

As the country remains on edge over the pandemic, and health officials continue their contact tracing efforts to limit the coronavirus’ spread, the Tribune reported that Pence recently visited the school and had physical contact with the quarantined student’s classmates. The student, himself, was not present, however, according to SMA Executive Director Christina Bowman, though the Pentagon was in touch with the school about him.

From the article:

On Friday, SMA senior cadets shook hands and posed for photos with Vice President Mike Pence, who was visiting Sarasota for a fundraiser at U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s house. The Pentagon has been in touch with the school about the student. “We have been in touch with the Pentagon, so we assured them that particular cadet was not present for that occasion,” Bowman said.

