Prosecutions ‘Nonexistent’ in Majority of Hate Crimes Cases Against Jews in New York: Report

Since 2018, hate crimes against Jews in New York City have resulted in only one perpetrator spending just a single day in jail, according to a report.

An in-depth Sunday piece in the Jewish-centric online magazine Tablet mentioned a report by the group Americans Against Antisemitism that, as the publication put it, “found that of the 118 adults arrested for anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City since 2018, only one has been convicted and sent to prison.”

Year after year, among religious groups, Jews are the leading target of hate crimes annually in the United States, according to the FBI.

According to Tablet:

In New York, street harassment, minor assaults, and even full-on beatings of visible Jews are almost a banality now, too frequent over too long of a period to be considered an active crisis, even in the communities most affected. The city reported a 76% year-over-year rise in hate crimes during the first three months of 2022—attacks on Jews more than tripled, accounting for much of the spike. When reached for comment by email, the NYPD’s public information office stated that the Hate Crimes Task Force has made 44 arrests related to attacks on Jews so far in 2022 compared to 33 in all of 2021.

New York City has the largest Jewish population in the United States with 1.1 million.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com