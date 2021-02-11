The Reddit user who predicted Tesla would purchase bitcoin in January claims he didn’t have the inside knowledge he claimed, but was high on LSD.

“If you want to know the truth: I am a young German guy and I was on Acid while I did this post in the last month,” the user, who asked to be identified as “Hendrik,” told The New York Post. “I had this afflatus that Elon is going to buy Bitcoin, so I created this trollpost. And now all the newspapers around the globe are writing about it, its kinda funny and scary to be honest.”

Hendrik, who said he was a 24-year-old political science student from Germany, claimed in a Jan. 2 Reddit post that he was a “a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California,” and said the company had purchased 24,701 bitcoins at an average price of $33,142. “You heard it here first – our Company just bought 800 Million worth of Bitcoin,” he wrote.

The prediction fell just short of the number Tesla disclosed purchasing in a Monday regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin to “maximize returns,” and that it may begin accepting it as payment in the future.

Hedrik said he concluded Tesla CEO Elon Musk would move to buy bitcoin after seeing his December Twitter exchange with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, whose own company holds more than $2.5 billion in cryptocurrency. “If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC,” Saylor wrote to Musk at the time. Musk replied to ask whether such a “large transactions [are] even possible,” leading Saylor to respond with an offer of assistance.

“Me and my girlfriend, we took acid, and I saw the conversation between Michael Saylor and Elon Musk on Twitter, and I was like, yeah, why shouldn’t he buy into bitcoin?” Hendrik told The Post. “He’s crazy and he has a lot of money, so why not?”

