Rochester Police Chief, Entire Command Staff Abruptly Retire En Masse Amid Protests of Daniel Prude’s Death

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and his entire command staff announced Tuesday that they are retiring from the force after days of protests against the police department following the death of Daniel Prude.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said in a statement (via ABC News). “The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.”

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who served on the Rochester Police Department for 34 years, is among those retiring this month. “It has also been my honor to serve this community through these many years; a community I was born and raised in, and deeply love,” he said in a statement.

Their retirements come after the New York ACLU and Prude’s family called for an investigation a month following his death. Prude died of suffocation a week after police officers put a hood over his head and pushed his face into the pavement after detaining him.

Seven Rochester Police Department members have also been suspended with pay as the New York State Attorney General’s Office investigates the incident.

