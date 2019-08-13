The morning of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, shrieking and shouting were heard from his jail cell, according to CBS News.

Guards ran to the cell and tried to revive him. “Breath, Epstein, breath,” they said. But information obtained by the New York Times had said Monday that Epstein was found in his jail cell at 6:30 AM while a guard was making morning rounds.

Congress has begun investigating Epstein’s apparent suicide, with many questioning whether there was a lack of oversight at the federal jail. One of the two correctional officers tasked with watching Epstein allegedly did not usually work in that role, according to CBS.

The Trump administration has curtailed the hiring of correctional officers in recent days. Federal prisons are so strapped they regularly compel other support staff members to serve in the role, according to investigations by the New York Times.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” said Attorney General William Barr, the nation’s top law enforcement official in a press conference.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened,” he added. “There will be accountability.”

Epstein had been taken off suicide watch just days after a recent suicide attempt. According to the Bureau of Prisons’ policy, multiple high-ranking prison officials, including the prisons’ chief psychologist, would have had to approve Epstein’s removal from suicide watch.

He had been left unchecked for several hours when he hung himself with a bedsheet, a prison official and two law enforcement officials anonymously told the New York Times. He should have been checked on every half hour, they said. Epstein was being housed in his jail cell alone. His cellmate had been transferred and had not been replaced, officials said.

With Epstein gone, prosecutors will have to do without his testimony in honing in on his co-conspirators. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is one of four women accused of recruiting underage girls for sex, though she hasn’t been formally charged, according to CBS.

