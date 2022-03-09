Stephen Miller Reveals He Is Still on His Parents’ T-Mobile Family Plan in Suit Against Jan. 6 Committee

Former Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is still a member of his parents’ T-Mobile family plan.

The discovery was made after Miller filed a civil suit against the House Jan. 6 select committee in an attempt to block a subpoena of his phone records.

“Plaintiff Carron Drive Apartments LP (“Carron Drive”) is a California Limited Partnership formed in August 1997. Carron Drive is the subscriber for a T-Mobile ‘family plan’ phone account that is used by Michael D. Miller, Miriam G. Miller and their children, including Plaintiff Stephen Miller (‘Family Plan Account’),” the suit explains.

“Several of the Family Account Plan members are practicing attorneys who use their phones for privileged call and text communications with clients and to otherwise conduct their law practices.”

Miller’s suit argues that his family’s phone records are protected by attorney-client privilege, also claiming the phone records contain “sensitive, personal communications that Mr. Miller had with medical professionals and family regarding his wife and new-born daughter.”

“Carron Drive and Mr. Miller have filed this Complaint to obtain this Court’s protection from the Select Committee’s intrusive and unjustified attempt to violate the privacy rights that Mr. Miller and, potentially, the other members of the Miller family have under the Family Plan Account,” the suit adds.

In November 2021, Miller and nine other members of the Trump administration, including Kayleigh McEnany, were subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 select committee.

The committee argued that Miller helped Donald Trump spread baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

While the suit claims Miller takes “no issue” with the House committee’s investigation of the Capitol insurrection, it further argues that “there are no facts that show that Mr. Miller had any role in what happened there or otherwise engaged in any unlawful efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration.”

