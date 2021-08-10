The Texas House Democrats who presented a united front in Washington last month when they left town together — in order to block the passage of Republican-backed voting bills — are now fractured.

According to the Texas Tribune, at least four Democrats returned to the statehouse on Monday — leaving the House just five members shy of a quorum, which would allow legislation to be advanced. The Democrats who are continuing to hold out are irate at those who went back.

“You all threw us under the bus today!” Texas Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos tweeted at her four returning colleagues. “Why?”

Ramos zeroed in on one of her Democratic colleagues — State Rep. James Talerico — in a subsequent tweet.

“Today @jamestalarico was one of those Texas Dems who showed up at the Capitol to help Republicans pass anti-voter bills,” Ramos wrote. “@jamestalarico was in DC 2 days ago with Dems and showed up in Austin with Republicans & @moodyforelpaso @RepMaryGonzalez to sell us out.”

@briantylercohen Today @jamestalarico was one of those Texas Dems who showed up at the Capitol to help Republicans pass anti-voter bills. @jamestalarico was in DC 2 days ago with Dems and showed up in Austin with Republicans & @moodyforelpaso @RepMaryGonzalez to sell us out. — Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (@Ramos4Texas) August 9, 2021

Talerico, for his part, said that he was going back in order to “clean up [Governor] Greg Abbott’s latest messes” — expressing confidence that federal legislation would soon override any statewide measure passed by the Texas House.

I’m home! Our quorum break shined a national spotlight on the TX voter suppression bill and pushed Congress closer to passing a federal voting rights act to override it. I’m confident they will. Now I’m back to clean up Greg Abbott’s latest messes from COVID to ERCOT. #txlege pic.twitter.com/9BBQOxbziz — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 9, 2021

But that explanation hardly sated many of his colleagues.

For transparency purposes it is important to note that the following Democrats are on the Floor now & no longer breaking quorum:@jamestalarico @RepMaryGonzalez @moodyforelpaso @ArtFierro79 Quorum is still not met. Praying no other Democrats willingly go to Floor. https://t.co/bFzwRPrfMo — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) August 9, 2021

I’ve said this before… it’s a Team Sport… now we see who plays what positions on the Team… The fact that some of us secured a Temporary Restraining Order to protect ALL of us, yet some are trying to please the Governor and His OPPRESSIVE Agenda?! JUST WOW! #txlege — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (@jasminefor100) August 9, 2021

A state district judge in Texas signed a temporary restraining order Monday blocking the arrest of the Texas Democrats who have been absent from the House. In a statement (via the Washington Post), Renae Eze — a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott — predicted that the ruling would be overturned by another court.

“The ruling by the Travis County judge is contrary to the Texas Constitution and violates the separation of powers between the different branches of government,” Eze said. “We are confident that this overstep will be overturned. Texas Democrats need to stop the charades and get back to work.”

