Trump Labor Secretary Under Fire Amid Epstein Charges: He ‘Put a Pedophile Back on the Streets’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 8th, 2019, 2:18 pm

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s Saturday arrest put Trump administration Labor Secretary Alex Acosta under new fire for giving Epstein a “sweetheart” plea deal for his child sex trafficking charges in 2008.

Epstein was charged with recruiting dozens of girls as young as 13 for massages and sex at his Palm Beach, FL mansion. Acosta was an attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time, and he let Epstein off with a mere 13-month sentence and work release privileges.

Acosta also agreed to keep the plea deal secret from the victims, which later was made a violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act in 2017.

The prosecutor had a breakfast meeting Epstein’s lawyer Jay Leftkowitz in which the two struck the deal to conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved. It essentially shut down the ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims or other high-powered people involved.

Epstein had been a close friend of both President Donald Trump and President Bill Clinton, according to the Miami Herald.

Epstein now faces a 45-year sentence for child sex-trafficking from Manhattan prosecutors. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

Many called for Acosta’s resignation, with the hashtag #Acostaresign trending on Twitter Monday. Some even condemned the members of Congress who voted to confirm him.

Ted Cruz said that he fully agreed with a Jake Tapper tweet calling for “every last one” of those complicit in Epstein’s crimes be taken down “if there is justice in the world.”

“Epstein’s conduct was despicable, and everyone who participated should be vigorously prosecuted,” Cruz tweeted. Twitter was quick to remind Cruz that he voted to confirm Acosta.

