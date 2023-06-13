Trump Supporters Gang Up on Protester Ahead of Arraignment in Florida: ‘Get the F*ck Out of Here!’

As the country awaits Donald Trump’s appearance in court for mishandling classified documents, the former president’s supporters and critics gathered in front of Trump National Doral in Miami, and the two groups have already clashed.

Trump arrived at his Miami property on Monday as he prepares to be arraigned for his 37-count federal indictment for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and illegally retaining classified documents. News2Share photojournalist Dave Decker was on the scene Monday to film the supporters and counterprotesters who gathered outside the resort, and he captured one moment when Trump supporters got up close with an African American man carrying anti-Trump signs.

“Get the f*ck out of here!” One of the Trump supporters yelled at the man. “Get out you p*ssy-ass bitch! You non-American motherf*cker! Get the f*ck out of here!”

One man held anti-Trump signs. Trump supporters confronted him, telling him to “get the fuck out.” The man reached into his jacket, and a Trump supporter told police (1:05 into this) “He’s carrying a gun!” Police separated them and checked – the man had no weapon. pic.twitter.com/dXf5PWxtiE — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 12, 2023

The Trump supporter at one point seemed to dare the other man to strike him, so the man reached into a bag he was carrying around his neck as he warned “you best take your ass back!”

“I got something right here! Go ahead!” The man said, daring the Trump supporters to make a move against him.

Before the situation could escalate, police officers arrived at the scene, and one of the Trump supporters pointed at the counterprotester and claimed “he’s carrying a gun.” The cops broke up the squabble and one of them spoke with the Trump protester to see if he was actually carrying any weapons.

“I stayed away from them! They came to me!” The man told the cops. He was shown being let go, and News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fisher said on Twitter that the man didn’t have a weapon.

Watch above via News2Share.

