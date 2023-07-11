Vice Media Reporter Posts Eye-Popping Compensation to Company Executives Who ‘Led Vice to Bankruptcy’

Vice senior staff writer Joseph Cox shared the eye-popping payments made to Vice Media executives who “led VICE to bankruptcy” on Monday.

“Today at VICE I was unable to pull a court record, which costs 10 cents, because the company isn’t paying bills,” protested Cox on Twitter. “Meanwhile so many execs, some which led VICE to bankruptcy, make $700-900k, including bonuses at the time VICE laid off much cheaper workers. It’s worse than I thought.”

Cox attached screenshots showing the compensation – including bonuses – received by four Vice Media executives.

According to the documents shared by Cox, Vice Media Chief Operating Officer Cory Haik received $726,068 within one year the company filed for bankruptcy, while Chief People Officer Daisy Auger-Dominguez received $748,583 and Executive Vice President Subrata De received $779,365.

Vice Media’s former Global President of News and Entertainment, Jesse Angelo, received $815,254 in compensation, bonuses, and reimbursements — including a $134,850 bonus in July 2022, less than year before he announced his departure from the company.

Haik joined Vice Media in March 2019 and has only served as COO since October 2022. Auger-Dominguez joined the company in May 2020, while De joined in May 2018 and became executive vice president in July 2020. Angelo joined Vice Media in 2019 and served as president for just under four years.

Vice Media — which was once valued at nearly $6 billion — filed for bankruptcy in May. Last month, it was reported that the company would be acquired by Soros Fund Management, Fortress Investment Group, and Monroe Capital for just $350 million.

