VIDEO: Cops Applaud Out of State Doctors and Nurses After Final Shift Battling Coronavirus in NYC

By Caleb HoweApr 22nd, 2020, 4:38 pm
Healthcare workers from all over the United States have been in New York City for the last three weeks to help fight the massive Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Dozens of such professionals have been staying at the Manhattan’s Park Central Hotel. On Wednesday, as the front-line workers filed out of the hotel following their last of many hundreds of hours of shifts serving the city, they were greeted by a moving display.

NYPD officers out front formed a tunnel and greeted the departing doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians and more with a hero’s send-off, applauding for and thanking them as civilians nearby, from windows and balconies, joined in.

“Somebody reached out to me and asked if they could get a send-off, and I said we certainly could and I thought it was the right thing to do,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in an interview.

It was quite a sight, and reminder that Americans are always ready to help their fellow citizens.

