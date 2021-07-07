Footage circulating online Wednesday displayed the moments that led up to Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s killing — and revealed the seemingly American voice of one perpetrator who led the charge.

The individual was captured on audio shouting into a loudspeaker that his squad of assailants were associated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and asking residents to “back up and stand down.”

Audio captured minutes later captured automatic and semi-automatic gunfire as the perpetrators broke into Moise’s home, where he was lethally shot and his wife was wounded.

Haiti is a little less than 700 miles from the U.S. coast in Miami. Moise governed the nation from 2017 until his assassination on Tuesday evening. Critics accused him of holding ties to some of the island nation’s violent gangs, which have been responsible for bringing strife to the country.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a Wednesday statement that he was claiming the authority to succeed Moise as Haiti’s leader.

