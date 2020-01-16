WATCH: Rep. Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia, Resulting Baldness

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in an exclusive interview with The Root, revealed her struggle with Alopecia while coping with the resulting baldness. (Alopecia is the scientific name for the condition of hair loss.)

“I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that that secret carries with it,” Pressley stated in the compelling interview.

Pressley explained that it first began with patches of baldness until the night before the U.S. House’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump when according to her, she went completely bald.

“I was missing her. I was mourning my hair. I was mourning the state of our democracy,” she said, referring to her hair as “her.”

The freshman member of Congress, and member of the progressive group of female members who refer to themselves as “the squad,” elaborated in part by stating she felt “naked” when wearing her wig.

“I exited the (House) floor as soon as I could, and I hid in a bathroom stall,” she said. “I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed. I felt betrayed.”

Pressley in the interview now says she’s “making peace” with the condition.

As a Black woman, the personal is political. My hair story is no exception. Sharing a very personal story today to create space for others: https://t.co/1sh11Q1Qp2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 16, 2020

