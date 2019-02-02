WATCH LIVE: Governor Ralph Northam Holds Press Conference to Address Racist Photo

Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press conference this afternoon where he is expected to announce he’s not resigning after the news of the racist photo on his medical school yearbook page showing one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe.

Yesterday Northam issued a statement saying, “Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.”

He later posted a video saying he takes responsibility for his past actions.

Now he is reportedly telling people that he doesn’t think he’s even in the photo.

Tons of fellow Democrats, from 2020 presidential contenders to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Virginia Democratic Party, have called on Northam to resign, but unless something changes it sounds like he plans to stay in office.

[featured image via Win McNamee / Getty Images]

