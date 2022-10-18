Dave Rubin Crudely Bashes Stacey Abrams: Only Thing On Her Resumé is ‘Record at the Golden Corral Buffet’

Commentator Dave Rubin made an ugly jab at Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during a recent interview.

On the Tuesday edition of his show, The Rubin Report, Rubin made a cutting remark about the Georgia Democrat’s weight.

In the clip, circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Rubin began discussing the upcoming midterm elections for which Abrams is running for Governor of Georgia.

“Here is Stacey Abrams,” Rubin began, attempting to set up a video clip that was to be played.

“Stacey Abrams, who of course, has no resumé. This is a woman who the only thing she is known for, besides for setting a record at the Golden Corral Buffet is –” Rubin paused and smiled, chuckling slightly at his own remark. “–is that she ran for governor last time, and then when she lost, she said that it was an illegitimate election. Anyway, she’s running again. And here she is and she’s seems to be a little confused about who’s screwing up everything related to the economy.”

Abrams is currently facing off against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. According to recent polls, Abrams is trailing Kemp 44% to 50%.

Abrams and Kemp faced off back in 2018 where Kemp secured the governors seat 50% to 48% and Abrams refused to accept the election results.

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

