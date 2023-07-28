‘Enough Already!’ Scott Galloway Blasts Aging Politicians Like Dianne Feinstein, Compares Washington D.C. to ‘The Walking Dead’

Podcaster Scott Galloway blasted aging politicians like Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein for remaining in office despite their apparent declining health.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of The Pivot podcast, which Galloway hosts alongside Kara Swisher. A main topic of discussion was Mitch McConnell freezing during a press conference earlier this week in which three people needed to escort him away from the podium.

While Swisher said the incident looked similar to a stroke, comparing it to her own experience with a stroke in the past, Galloway had a very different conclusion.

“Okay. He may have had a stroke, but I know what’s wrong,” Galloway said. “I know what he suffers from. He’s too fucking old!”

“I mean this has gotten so outta control. He’s 81, Dianne Feinstein is — it is insane that she is roaming around the halls of the Senate. Joe Biden is running for president and if he wins, which I believe he will, and I will vote for him, and I will canvas for him. He will be 86 when Marine One leaves the West Lawn and Nancy Pelosi is 83,” he said.

“The average age of an American is 35. And what do you know? Social Security gets a 9% cost of living adjustment. Oh, but wait, the child tax credit doesn’t get it,” he added.

“I get it,” Swisher replied.

But Galloway’s rant was not over yet.

“Have we gone insane? D.C. is a cross between The Walking Dead and The Golden Girls. It’s cute and it’s funny. I mean, enough already. Jesus Christ!” Galloway lamented.

Galloway elaborated that if there are age requirements for when you can run for office, there should be some cut off where you’re forced to retire.

“If we age gate on the bottom at 25 or 35, why wouldn’t we just age gate and say, ‘Tell you what, at 80, at 80 we’re sending you home,'” Galloway pitched.

Swisher pushed back, noting that McConnell’s incident was more than likely just a medical emergency.

“…This was a medical incident. And you can be a very vibrant 80 year old. You know that. You know a lot of 80 year olds,” Swisher said.

“Not really Kara. Not really. You said that, and it’s actually not true. There aren’t a ton of vibrant 80 plus year olds who can manage the responsibilities of the Senate,” Galloway said.

