‘Everything He Said Was Accurate’: Charlamagne Backs Chris Rock Shooting Down Meghan Markle’s Royal Racism Accusations

Comedian Chris Rock made waves over the weekend with the release of his new stand-up special in which he addressed the infamous Will Smith slap and the drama surrounding Meghan Markle.

On the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne tha God defended Rock’s criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

During Rock’s Netflix special Selective Outrage, he discussed Markle’s claim of racism within the royal family.

“Meghan Markle, some of that shit she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law shit,” Rock said.

“‘Oprah, they’re so racist. They wanted to know how brown the baby was gonna be.’ That’s not racist. Cause even Black people wanna know how brown the baby going to be, shit. We check behind them ears. That’s a scientific test — you gotta see what kind of Black child you going to get. Is this a Steph Curry baby or a Draymond Green baby?” Rock said.

On The Breakfast Club, the crew noted the comments made about Markle.

“Now people were mad about the Meghan Markle thing that you just mentioned,” co-host DJ Envy noted.

“Why? Everything he said was accurate,” Charlamagne replied before playing the clip.

He also noted that the only thing he “hated” regarding the special was that he thought “the Will Smith slap stuff overpowered all the other great stuff he said,” including the comments on Markle.

Guest co-host Porsha Williams added to Rock’s comments, saying, “He forgot the knuckles though. I’m sorry cause we do check the ear, but we also check the knuckles. If the ears is cool, we still ain’t convinced — we gonna check.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

