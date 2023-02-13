Howard Stern Criticizes Rihanna for Lip Syncing ’85 Percent’ of Her Super Bowl Performance: Don’t Know ‘Why She Bothered Showing Up’

Howard Stern had tough critiques for Rihanna’s halftime performance.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern gave his thoughts on the halftime show — which he considered to be 85 percent lip synching. One of Stern’s producers asked the host if he believed Rihanna had lip synched through her entire performance on Sunday night.

“Of course she was,” Stern said. “You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up. I gotta tell you. I love Rihanna’s voice. I think it’s a wonderful voice.”

“Yeah! She’s got a great voice,” co-host Robin Quivers said.

“And I love how she interprets a song and every song they played there behind her was terrific. There was one point where she was singing toward the end of the performance when she actually was on the stage with the band — she was singing whatever song that was,” Stern said.

“But I would say now, again, I could be wrong, but I — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip sync,” Stern added.

“Well, the big giveaway — the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving. And the other voices are going,” Stern said.

As the conversation continued, Quivers said, “You have to analyze these shows with all the stuff that’s going on.”

“I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing,” Stern added, joking about the pop stars Super Bowl pregnancy announcement. “The baby was singing backup.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

