Joe Rogan Goes After Critics Who Believe ‘Toxic Masculinity’ is an ‘Indictment’ of All Men: ‘That’s Crazy’

Joe Rogan is speaking out against critics who believe the term “toxic masculinity” describes all men — rather than a small faction of “losers.”

On last Wednesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with The Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal — where the topic of toxic masculinity was eventually broached.

“This term that gets thrown around all the time, like this toxic masculinity and whatever the fuck that means. And you, you know, I just think that again, it’s like what are the examples that we’re putting forward and what are the examples of people, you know — as fathers what kind of men are you surrounding yourself by? What are the things that are important to you?” Bernthal explained. He added, “To me at least, it’s not, you know, some sort of rejection of these classically masculine traits. I think that, you know, having the ability and understanding you have the responsibility to keep your family safe is absolutely essential in being a man,” he added.

Further in the conversation, Bernthal said some men who build their platform on masculinity tend to lead in toxic ways.

“Because so many of the people I think who are kind of leading the charge on — and who have, you know, so much — sort of have so much of the platform at their disposal are kind of leading in these sort of toxic ways where it’s all a bunch of bombast and bullshit,” he said. “It’s been my experience. You know, folks who really know what they’re doing in that world, really don’t need to, you know, show off about it at all.”

“The people that are high achievers, they don’t really have to beat their own chest, and blow their own horn,” Rogan agreed. “What we think of as toxic masculinity is really a bunch of losers. So a lot of it is like the worst example.”

Rogan added, “There’s no term toxic femininity, right? But there’s toxic human beings, and some of them happen to be male and some of them happen to be female.”

“But it’s not an indictment on male, you know, the male gender of the species. That’s crazy,” Rogan said.

The podcast host added, “The idea that you don’t need men that somehow or another like the female is the future. It’s like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s crazy.’ You need a balance. There’s a yin and yang in this life for a reason. All of it goes together. Just everybody has to do better.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

