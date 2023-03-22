‘Proud Karen’ Candace Owens Threatens to Call Police on Country Singer Maren Morris If She Transitions Her Child

Commentator and self-proclaimed “Karen” Candace Owens went after country music singer Maren Morris after she shared with a concert crowd that she had introduced her young son to drag queens.

Morris recently appeared at the Love Rising LGBTQ+ benefit concert in Nashville alongside other artists and representatives from the drag show community.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first state to restrict drag show performances citing that the entertainment could be harmful to minors.

The concert Saturday was a form of protest against the law. While speaking on stage, Morris said, “I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning 3 this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do.”

“Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, fucking arrest me,” Morris added.

While the clip has circulated social media with mixed reaction of both support and condemnation, the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, a Tennessee resident, took it one step further.

On the Wednesday edition of her podcast Candace Owens, she blasted Morris and threatened to call the cops on her. A clip from the episode was circulated on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

Owens first referenced Morris’ comments from the concert and also played a clip from her recent appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race where she apologized to the contestants on behalf of country music.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Morris had said back in January.

“The pandering here is just absolutely ridiculous. Why don’t you go work on some songs, turn out some hits, and get people to want to follow you and admire you based on you living a wholesome life and based on you having actual talent,” Owens said Wednesday.

“Not based on you pandering to the LGBTQ+ community while disrespecting the fans that even put you in the position that you are in today. Country music fans. How disgusting…” she added.

Owens promised to be the first person to call the cops if Morris were to transition her child.

“…I do hope that she keeps leaning to this side because, eventually, she will trip herself up. Eventually, she will admit to doing a crime, which as we’ve seen happen over and over again. People are so radical… Eventually, they admit they’ve done something wrong. And let me tell you something right now, Maren Morris, when you do, I will be the first one to call the police and contact the governor’s office,” Owens said.

“I am a proud Karen, a proud defender of children. So when you take that next step, I don’t know, maybe you’re gonna help your child transition, so that you can hold them up on stage and say, ‘Looky, looky, my child is trans.’ Please know that it will be Candace Owens, proud Karen, number one that will call the police on you and your husband,” she added.

