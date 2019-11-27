Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been named WholeFoods Magazine‘s 2019 person of the year– specifically for his attempts to “legalize industrial hemp.”

McConnell announced the win on his official Senate Majority Leader Twitter account, Wednesday.

“Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year,” McConnell declared. “I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country.”

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

In an article, WholeFoods Magazine wrote, “‘Hemp hero,’ ‘Cannabis champion,’ ‘climate villain’… U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been called all this and more. Odds are, you have an opinion about the Republican senator from Kentucky, and regardless of whether that opinion is positive or not, one thing is certain: Mitch McConnell has done a tremendous amount to influence the natural products industry in 2019, and what he has set in motion will continue to impact this industry for a long time to come.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]