Bob Woodward Booed, Slammed Online For Talk With Authors of #MeToo Book: ‘So Clueless’

By Ken MeyerOct 3rd, 2019, 11:18 am
Bob Woodward, associate editor at The Washington Post

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward was heavily criticized on Wednesday night for how he handled a discussion with two reporters over their book on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Woodward spoke to New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor at a Washington D.C. event that gravitated around She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. The book breaks down the investigative reporting into Weinstein’s actions throughout the years, and it also covers how the Hollywood mogul’s downfall became the trigger for the #MeToo movement.

Reporters and audience members booed Woodward’s exchange with Twohey and Kantor, accusing him of repeatedly interrupting them to interject his own thoughts. Many of Woodward’s critics took issue with his questions about whether Weinstein’s actions were about sex rather than him asserting power and control over women.

Robyn Swirling, founder of Works in Progress, offered a particularly extensive Twitter thread about Woodward’s performance

New York Post reached out to Woodward for comment on his appearance, and he defended himself by saying “All I did was praise the book as a real handbook to investigative reporting and actually a masterpiece, and I asked questions about it.”

