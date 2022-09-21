‘You’re a F*cking Fat, Nasty B*tch!’ News Anchor Caught Berating His Colleague in Vile, Leaked Off-Air Rant

A St. Louis news anchor berated a female colleague in an expletive-laced off air rant. Audio of the exchange was published by the St. Louis Dispatch this week.

Fox 2 news anchor Vic Faust confirmed the confrontation occurred, but declined to comment beyond that. Faust’s outburst occurred during the end of his morning radio show on 100.7 KFNS. According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Faust became frustrated with co-host Crystal Cooper mocking his computer abilities.

In his verbal tirade, Faust calls Cooper “fat,” “stupid,” “nasty,” and even tells her to not come back to the show, claiming she has a history of attacking him on the air.

“You’re a f*cking mom, you don’t even know the topics we’re talking about. You’re just stupid,” Faust said.

He later added that he felt bad for Cooper’s kids and claimed he’d made multiple complaints about her allegedly attacking him on air.

“Your kids have a f*cking terrible mom. I feel sorry for them,” he said.

“Wow. Wow,” Cooper replied, telling her co-host he was acting “immature” and to “grow up.”

Faust told Cooper he’d tell her “you’re a f*cking fat, nasty bitch” every day if she came back to work, to which his co-host informed him that he isn’t her boss. As Faust got more and more vulgar and heated, one voice off mic can be heard trying to convince him to stop.

Faust and Cooper continued yelling at each other and trading insults with Faust telling Cooper she “doesn’t know radio” until a producer’s voice cut through the noise and announced, “You’ve got 20 seconds! Chill!”

The two then stew in silence while the commercial break played out. The audio was recorded Tuesday and Faust did not show up for his regular hosting duties that night on Fox affiliate KTVI. The news anchor has worked for the affiliate since 2015.

