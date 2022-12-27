Aaron Rodgers Says Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider ‘Shutting It Down’ For Rest of Season After Being Put in Concussion Protocol

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should not play for the remainder of the NFL season after entering the league’s concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday following the Dolphins’ game against Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, Christmas Day. When Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media on Monday at his press conference, he told the reporters that Tagovailoa reported concussion-like symptoms, and he was immediately placed into the protocol.

Rodgers was in his weekly Tuesday spot on The Pat McAfee Show, and the topic came up about Tagovailoa’s health and how he had suffered a concussion earlier in the year. Rodgers said it would be wise for Tagovailoa not to play for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

“Now it’s probably time to maybe consider shutting it down when you’ve had some episodes,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be in the thought process, but as competitors, that’s the last thing you want, but at some point, you do have to start thinking about your cognitive function later in life, and the after-effects you might be dealing with.”

Rodgers praised Tagovailoa for how he carried himself on and off the field and hopes the 24-year-old quarterback would recover fully.

“I wish him all the healing necessary for his brain and just the patience just to deal with this, which will be a difficult time, I’m sure, dealing with all the attention,” Rodgers added.

Pat McAfee‘s co-host, A.J. Hawk, was confused if Rodgers meant that Tagovailoa should consider retirement, and Rodgers clarified.

“You shut him down for the season? Or are you saying not to play again?” Hawk asked. “What are you saying?”

“No, I’m not saying not play again,” Rodgers continued. “There’s been certain guys who’ve done that, a few guys over the years. I’m not saying that at all. I think that there’s so much more research now about healing your brain and things you could do to combat gray matter and different long-term concussion symptoms.”

“But I just hope he gets the right help to make the right decision for him, but no, I’m not talking about career,” Rodgers added. “I don’t think that’s necessary.”

Rodgers explained how ESPN’s Steve Young had to retire at 38 after his many head injuries, but he had a job on television and did excellent work for ESPN.

Rodgers continued to say that Tagovailoa and the Dolphins should take the situation on a week-to-week basis, but the Dolphins’ decision could be impacted since they were in the playoff hunt.

“I’m just saying, this season, at least maybe for a week,” Rodgers said. “Now again, they’re in a playoff hunt. They got an important game against New England this week. Whether you want to admit it or not, that comes into play. Whether in your mind or the team’s mind.”

“I just hope he makes the best decision for him, and I’m sure he will,” Rodgers added.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com